As Carnival (CCL) Valuation Declined, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Boosted Position by $912,500; As Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Share Value Rose, Raffles Associates LP Has Decreased Position by $483,240

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 2.08 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – ANNOUNCED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $577.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.26. About 108,669 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 11,809 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Company accumulated 117,755 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 60,933 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 86,060 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Incorporated has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). G2 Investment Prtn Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 76,829 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 556,064 shares. Us State Bank De reported 7,300 shares stake. Granite Investment Ltd Llc reported 109,277 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability invested in 15,330 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American invested in 7,461 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset owns 2,609 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com owns 1,984 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication stated it has 4,255 shares.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.62 million for 31.26 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 66,992 shares. Paragon Capital Limited has 6,700 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt owns 17,992 shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 3.35M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp reported 15,793 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk has 0.07% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 378,609 shares. First Natl Trust Com owns 20,080 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 36,469 shares. Sun Life holds 683 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Finance Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Raymond James Assocs accumulated 3.34M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.49M shares. Rmb Mngmt Llc holds 4,511 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock or 22,050 shares.