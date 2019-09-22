As Carnival (CCL) Valuation Declined, Hutchinson Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Stone Run Capital Has Lowered Wabtec (WAB) Position by $432,390 as Valuation Rose

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 43,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 288,958 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, up from 245,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 4.49 million shares traded or 8.39% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 6,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 42,493 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, down from 48,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 1.08 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c; 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Asset Mgmt stated it has 6,034 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 8,765 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 341 shares. Nomura Asset Management, a Japan-based fund reported 71,158 shares. 35,400 are owned by Yorktown Management And. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.27% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 103,900 shares. 494 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). The New York-based Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.22% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). First Co accumulated 13,183 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 3,103 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Fincl Llc has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Endurance Wealth Inc invested in 0% or 100 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Company owns 1.40M shares. Covington Cap Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. 20,000 Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares with value of $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. The insider DeNinno David L bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E.

Analysts await Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. WAB’s profit will be $192.80M for 18.14 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Wabtec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.