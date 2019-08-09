As Carnival (CCL) Valuation Declined, Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Raised Position; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stock Declined, Greystone Managed Investments Has Boosted Position by $584,724

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 22.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 6,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 37,594 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 30,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.86. About 1.59 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 27,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 186,957 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 159,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.2. About 2.70M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red; 16/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Michael Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,224 shares to 49,699 shares, valued at $12.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,611 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Boston Private Wealth Limited Company invested in 5,301 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc owns 225 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 35,000 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Llc holds 7,783 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Marco Inv Mgmt holds 2.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 134,705 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 53,300 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Us Bancshares De has invested 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). The Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cushing Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 71,932 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.11% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 13,306 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 31,000 were accumulated by Weiss Multi. Ls Advisors Limited Liability has 20,674 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc holds 147,514 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 40,657 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management holds 1.95M shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Synovus Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 6,450 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,586 shares. Brinker holds 0.13% or 65,918 shares. 839,630 are held by Pggm. Quantitative Inv Mgmt owns 0.18% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 62,000 shares. 10,600 are held by E&G Advsr L P. Sequoia Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,710 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% or 100,189 shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 8,835 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Merian Global (Uk) has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 14,700 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership accumulated 209,407 shares. 65,275 are owned by Mufg Americas.