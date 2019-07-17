As Carnival (CCL) Stock Value Declined, Willingdon Wealth Management Has Lowered Position; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Lowered Procter Gamble Co/The (PG) Position by $436,800 as Market Valuation Rose

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co/The (PG) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,718 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.61M, down from 211,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Procter Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 5.54M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 23,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 193 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 24,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 4.13M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 23,335 shares to 149,955 shares, valued at $16.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 25,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90M. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 was made by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, February 11 the insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 10,441 shares to 334,801 shares, valued at $12.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.