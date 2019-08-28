As Carnival (CCL) Stock Value Declined, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Lifted Position by $1.78 Million; Mason Street Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Visa (V) as Stock Price Rose

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 465,480 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.61 million, up from 429,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 854,265 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – APPROVED RE-AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1 BLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 1,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 249,686 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.00M, up from 247,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $177.39. About 1.14M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 46,771 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 23,681 shares. Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.72% or 221,736 shares. Longer holds 35,345 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 3.35M shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 4,475 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0.04% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Klingenstein Fields And Co invested in 293,409 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hills National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0.24% or 17,462 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 10,512 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). M&T Natl Bank Corp reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Kames Capital Public Ltd Com has 0.32% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange I (NYSE:ICE) by 4,500 shares to 57,225 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Electron Corp (NYSE:TMO) by 5,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,025 shares, and cut its stake in Great Wastern Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 344,810 were accumulated by M&T Financial Bank Corporation. Maverick Limited invested in 37,520 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dock Street Asset Mngmt holds 6.54% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 122,487 shares. Reilly Finance Advisors Limited invested 0.37% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 5,274 shares. Bellecapital has 34,767 shares for 3.45% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com holds 24,458 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Pacific Global Investment Mgmt Co holds 10,891 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mgmt holds 4.27% or 61,460 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Cap LP owns 1,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zweig has 2.54% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 145,992 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd invested in 0.51% or 331,490 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has invested 2.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Twin Capital stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Virginia-based London Comm Of Virginia has invested 1.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13,156 shares to 584,131 shares, valued at $28.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 138,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,925 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.