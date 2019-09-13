As Carnival (CCL) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Portland Investment Counsel Increased Stake; Hyatt Hotels (H) Holder Grs Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $5.23 Million as Stock Value Declined

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 71.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 68,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 165,297 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.58M, up from 96,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $75.83. About 414,193 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 02/05/2018 – HYATT: RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK FOR REVPAR GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – BLUE COAST HOTELS -SUPREME COURT SET ASIDE ORDER WITH RESPECT TO PARK HYATT GOA , RESORTS AND SPA , CO’S UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q EPS $3.40; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 07/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Miami’s Financial District; 06/04/2018 – The Importance of Loyalty Management Programs in the Travel & Hospitality Industries; 18/04/2018 – Cicayda Launches Version 3.0 of Cloud-Based Fermata Legal Hold Solution With Foreign Language Support; 02/05/2018 – HYATT 1Q REV. $1.11B, EST. $1.15B; 05/03/2018 – Hyatt Announces the Global Winner of The Good Taste Series Annual Culinary Challenge; 21/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels Announces Nish Palas Istanbul Hotel Officially Opens

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.62. About 4.16M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold H shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 37.84 million shares or 0.73% more from 37.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 60,012 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Com holds 63,700 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Grs Llc stated it has 165,297 shares or 7.44% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Echo Street Cap Management Ltd reported 0.58% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Oppenheimer Asset reported 16,488 shares. Moreover, Aperio Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Putnam Investments Ltd Co reported 29,651 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 4,698 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 0.01% or 79,281 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 2.51M shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 30,308 shares. Brinker invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H).

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 10,656 shares to 91,958 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,953 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Research & Mngmt has 39,253 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 60,100 shares. Counselors Inc owns 161,331 shares. Long Pond Cap LP accumulated 555,000 shares. Pggm invested in 419,815 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 51,272 shares. Tower Bridge has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 26,073 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Johnson Finance holds 26,659 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.1% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Platinum Inv Mngmt stated it has 29,260 shares. Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 12,365 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 51,080 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of stock was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.