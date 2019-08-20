As Carnival (CCL) Stock Value Declined, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding; As Lennar (LEN) Stock Declined, Basswood Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $11.56 Million

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 2.47M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 09/05/2018 – Antitrust Regulator Imposes Two Conditions on Carnival, Port of Brisbane Agreement

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 84.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 235,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 516,202 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.34 million, up from 280,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 3.77 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 2,600 shares. Carret Asset Management Lc has invested 0.54% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). James Inv Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 11,579 shares. Century stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Morgan Stanley invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.09% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 178,881 shares. Franklin Resource owns 1.30M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Westover Ltd Llc owns 0.18% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 6,904 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc stated it has 1.76M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund has invested 0.09% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 2.71M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gru Ltd accumulated 24,765 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Lpl Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Ally Fincl Inc stated it has 18,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000 on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Butensky Cohen Financial Security Incorporated has 1.25% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 35,215 shares. Csat Advisory Lp accumulated 0.01% or 443 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust holds 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 256 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Kcm Inv Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 17,758 shares in its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 13,443 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 494,107 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management stated it has 21,373 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Etrade Management Limited Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 27,374 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 1,550 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 58,143 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 15,860 shares. 171,032 were accumulated by Raymond James And Assocs. Voya Mgmt Ltd Company reported 141,656 shares stake.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.86 million shares to 996,819 shares, valued at $27.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 255,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,642 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

