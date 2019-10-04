As Carnival (CCL) Stock Value Declined, Hap Trading Upped Stake by $332,212; Asset Management Group Has Lowered Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $1.19 Million

Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 9,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92 million, down from 61,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $137.93. About 8.24 million shares traded or 89.55% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 7,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 27,922 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 20,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 7.09 million shares traded or 69.92% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32,595 are owned by Cardinal Capital Mgmt. Rnc Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3,845 shares. Kemper Master Retirement has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Town Country National Bank & Trust Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has invested 2.51% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lafleur & Godfrey Lc reported 47,876 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 3,207 shares stake. Wharton Business Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,919 shares. Goelzer Invest reported 49,235 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Horseman Management holds 3.76% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Retail Bank holds 57,688 shares. Whittier Tru holds 277,277 shares. Argent Tru Com accumulated 86,861 shares. Stillwater Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.83% or 15,140 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Llc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 22,549 shares.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 94,943 shares to 35,957 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 832,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,156 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Advisers stated it has 25,942 shares. 22 were accumulated by First Personal Fincl Service. Northeast Fincl Consultants stated it has 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Swiss Bank & Trust reported 1.53 million shares. 368,638 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The. Sumitomo Life Insur Co invested in 0.12% or 21,209 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hg Vora Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 4.23% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 609,951 are owned by Serv Automobile Association. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% or 300,276 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 400,221 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 0.04% or 8,765 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Limited Company reported 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.08% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.