As Carnival (CCL) Stock Price Declined, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Lifted Holding; Hirtle Callaghan & Co Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $3.83 Million as Shares Rose

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 1.89M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 09/05/2018 – ACCC GIVES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR CARNIVAL, PORT OF BRISBANE; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.31, REV VIEW $18.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle; 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc sold 33,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 19.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.8B, EST. $25.8B; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 13/03/2018 – MSFT: MediaGet subject of a supply chain attack, delivering malware to huge number of PCs (likely millions) via signed auto update file. Excellent research from Microsoft, @jepayneMSFT etc; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Com holds 111,857 shares. Hl Financial Lc invested in 2.67M shares. Proshare Limited has invested 4.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Intact Mgmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Castleark Lc holds 521,449 shares. Randolph accumulated 273,082 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 104,651 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Hirtle Callaghan And Ltd Limited Liability Company has 69 shares. The Washington-based Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acropolis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 38,911 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Liability. 18.86 million are owned by Eagle Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cadence Financial Bank Na reported 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westwood Mgmt Il has 496,200 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated owns 2,452 shares.

Hirtle Callaghan & Co Llc, which manages about $24.08 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 475,602 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $51.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap (IJH) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Etf (VB).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.