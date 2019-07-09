As Carnival (CCL) Stock Declined, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Raised Stake; Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Shareholder Sectoral Asset Management Upped Position by $2.65 Million

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 4.03M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 57,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 269,396 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55 million, up from 211,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.71. About 357,026 shares traded or 12.36% up from the average. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership reported 591,918 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Westfield Cap Management LP has 0.49% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 1.38M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 16,831 are held by Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Co. Knott David M reported 17,400 shares stake. Vanguard Grp owns 0.01% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 4.01M shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0% stake. 284,624 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management Limited. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.13% stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 337 shares. Grp One Trading LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 7,269 shares. 79,800 were reported by Swiss Savings Bank. Spark Invest Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 84,000 shares. Foresite Cap Ii Ltd invested in 188,602 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP owns 185,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $30.56 million activity. On Friday, June 14 the insider Zakrzewski Joseph S bought $190,250.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceutic (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 214,250 shares to 609,357 shares, valued at $21.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,046 shares, and cut its stake in Intec Pharma Ltd Jer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invests has invested 0.22% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Bokf Na invested in 9,048 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co stated it has 14,935 shares. Td Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% or 126,013 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.73M shares. Piedmont Investment accumulated 69,675 shares. Geode Capital Llc accumulated 0.07% or 4.98 million shares. Moreover, Zeke Advsr has 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Gradient Investments Llc has 132,483 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Lc holds 0.03% or 8,586 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 63,515 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Peddock Advsr Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 688 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company holds 56,566 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).