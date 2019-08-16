As Carnival (CCL) Stock Declined, Holder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Increased Stake; As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Bank Of The West Has Cut Its Position by $13.83 Million

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 50.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 88,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 87,018 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59M, down from 175,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $176.27. About 6.49M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 3.46 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 27/03/2018 – CIBS2018 is an lmmersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advisors invested in 0.9% or 96,894 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited accumulated 620,677 shares. Moreover, East Coast Asset Management Lc has 1.9% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 49,160 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt reported 0.35% stake. Benedict Advisors holds 1.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 14,953 shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 176,253 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Llc holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24.92M shares. 374,850 were accumulated by Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc. Winslow Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Strategic Fin Ser has 1.22% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wespac Limited Liability Com has invested 0.73% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Perigon Wealth Limited Company holds 55,186 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 9,943 shares or 0% of the stock. Ithaka Ltd Co holds 7.03% or 282,640 shares. Field & Main National Bank holds 3.53% or 23,954 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.82 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,731 shares to 44,822 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,715 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,744 are held by Laurion Ltd Partnership. 28,006 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Research Inc. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Amica Retiree Med Trust invested in 888 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd reported 46,771 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 72,844 shares. Carroll Fincl Incorporated owns 458 shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 4,099 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 12,574 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 30.24 million shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 45,681 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Centurylink Investment Mngmt holds 0.33% or 16,046 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,081 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.