As Carnival (CCL) Stock Declined, Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake; Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Shareholder Mig Capital Has Trimmed Position as Stock Rose

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 71.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 94,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 37,071 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, down from 131,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 7.42M shares traded or 84.24% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 09/05/2018 – Antitrust Regulator Imposes Two Conditions on Carnival, Port of Brisbane Agreement; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 15/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam to Feature More Staterooms, Redesigned Pinnacle Suite and Artfully lnspired Accommodations; 16/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Michael Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL)

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 206,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 355,251 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53M, down from 562,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $96.08. About 193,120 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 271 shares to 16,376 shares, valued at $30.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 691,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Prns Limited Co holds 4,560 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 4,700 shares. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Lc has invested 0.09% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Invesco Limited accumulated 21.73 million shares or 0.24% of the stock. Acadian Asset Ltd owns 7,407 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.76% or 598,403 shares. Daiwa Grp invested in 0.01% or 19,372 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) has 2,791 shares. Inv House Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 141,411 shares. Davenport And Ltd holds 0.64% or 1.16M shares. Cooperman Leon G holds 390,000 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Advisory Service Network Ltd has 0.07% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 24,154 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0.06% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Stonebridge Advsr Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 633 shares.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.28M for 18.48 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Net has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 34,630 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability accumulated 274,237 shares. Carlson Capital LP invested in 182,700 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp invested in 0.17% or 15,922 shares. Assetmark invested in 136 shares or 0% of the stock. Ellington Gru Ltd Liability owns 2,600 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Llp invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Legal And General Public Limited holds 0% or 33,613 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust holds 16,705 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 13,146 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 971 were accumulated by Shine Advisory Svcs Inc. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Moreover, Geode Cap Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).