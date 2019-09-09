As Carnival (CCL) Shares Declined, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Boosted Position by $350,000; Johnson Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Stake in Waste Management (WM) by $480,804 as Market Value Rose

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 374,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.94M, up from 370,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 941,464 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 3.46 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 12/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 150,679 shares to 127,207 shares, valued at $21.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 30,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Sand Hill Limited Co has invested 0.39% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wesbanco Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). First Natl Bank Sioux Falls owns 1,954 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.18% or 323,278 shares. Scott Selber owns 40,316 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 5,681 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.07% or 3,250 shares in its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors owns 5,737 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wendell David Assoc Incorporated holds 2,450 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York has invested 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Oppenheimer owns 135,275 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 148,214 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,070 shares. Bessemer Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 19,941 shares or 0.7% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 115,360 shares. The New Hampshire-based Ledyard Fincl Bank has invested 0.55% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Trust Of Vermont reported 0.01% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 6,904 shares. Stanley holds 0.06% or 4,746 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 12,574 shares. Company Commercial Bank reported 10,055 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Inc stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa stated it has 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 52,481 were reported by Guardian Trust. Adage Cap Prtn Gp Ltd accumulated 501,300 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 3,725 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 22,050 shares.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) by 45,347 shares to 88,181 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) by 41,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,580 shares, and cut its stake in Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE).