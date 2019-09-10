As Carnival (CCL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Tower Research Capital Trc Trimmed Position by $711,150; Wetherby Asset Management Lowered Its Kt (KT) Stake by $362,988; Market Valuation Declined

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 61.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 30,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The institutional investor held 18,599 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 48,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 521,810 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 22/03/2018 South Korea’s KT to launch 5G service for businesses next March; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q PARENT OPER PROFIT 305B WON; 24/05/2018 – KT to Build Digital Healthcare System on Trans-Siberian Trains; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL ALUMINUM PRODUCTION WAS 176.8 KT/DAY IN MONTH: IAI

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 62.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 14,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 8,564 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $434,000, down from 22,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $47.61. About 6.29M shares traded or 48.24% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald on one of his company’s ships, the Carnival Horizon; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 09/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VICC Seeking Parade Marshals, Convertible Vehicles for VI Carnival 2018; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nushares Etf Tr by 14,595 shares to 37,322 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (UWM).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.75B for 4.70 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 64,767 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Bartlett & Company Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 100 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 6,960 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.05% or 223,636 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset LP invested in 175,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 506,746 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hills Bancorp And Tru Commerce has 17,462 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Lc owns 92,977 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.07% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Assetmark invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Bokf Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Company State Bank holds 10,055 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,257 shares to 67,031 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 9,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (NYSE:WBK).