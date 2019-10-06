As Carnival (CCL) Shares Declined, Renaissance Group Has Boosted Its Stake; As Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) Stock Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $2.07 Million

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 8,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 433,415 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.18 million, up from 424,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 5.27M shares traded or 25.97% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – ANNOUNCED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 229,763 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 928,114 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.19M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.83. About 61,701 shares traded or 16.80% up from the average. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia Sa Adr (NYSE:CIB) by 20,647 shares to 284,400 shares, valued at $14.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,368 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. On Wednesday, July 3 WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Phocas Fincl Corporation owns 880 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na stated it has 73,255 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Services has 760,182 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 0.41% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 20,000 shares. Hm Payson And Co reported 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 132,452 are owned by Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability. Gideon Cap Advsrs invested in 5,424 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,636 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 25.83 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Trust Co owns 95,390 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. M Holdings Incorporated accumulated 15,517 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Yorktown Mngmt & Communications invested in 0.62% or 35,400 shares. Iowa State Bank stated it has 36,347 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 950,000 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.07% or 575,025 shares in its portfolio.

