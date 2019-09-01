As Carnival (CCL) Shares Declined, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Raised Position; Mosaic Co/The (MOS) Holder Centre Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $687,420

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 3.00 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Named One of America’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 248,630 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, down from 274,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 3.96M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & reported 0.23% stake. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Com holds 1.25% or 2.58M shares. Bessemer reported 2,165 shares stake. The Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson & Company Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Amica Mutual Insurance accumulated 0.04% or 6,339 shares. Lifeplan Grp Incorporated accumulated 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Fin Architects has 100 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 22.13M shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 3.41M shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management LP has 0.35% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 11,909 were accumulated by Hl Ser Limited. Vontobel Asset accumulated 0% or 9,855 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank reported 3,527 shares. Bb&T Securities holds 376,895 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Todd Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of stock was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,760 shares to 76,160 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $423,564 activity. $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K. Koenig Emery N. had bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022. Isaacson Mark J. also bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.

