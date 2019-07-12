As Carnival (CCL) Shares Declined, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Upped by $912,500 Its Stake; Huber Capital Management Lowered Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $2.75 Million; Share Value Declined

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.32. About 2.31 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 10.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 102,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 857,564 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.66 million, down from 959,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 20.12M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERICAL LOANS HEAD SAYS CEOS ARE OPTIMISTIC ON US ECON; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO:`ERICA’ ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PROGRAM INSTALLED 1Q18; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Stocks to Buy Based on Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BB&T Corporation (BBT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise After Draghi Hints at Rate Cuts – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Carnival And Don’t Look Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 235 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Proshare Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Credit Suisse Ag reported 568,485 shares stake. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated invested in 23,972 shares. Motco holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. 5,957 are held by Natl Asset Management Incorporated. Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Advisory Svcs Networks Lc reported 29,706 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Shelton Management reported 298 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 6,091 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth accumulated 7,875 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Qci Asset Management Ny reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). State Street has 17.36M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Bank of America After Dividend and Buyback Boost? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is BAC Stock Ready to Go to $40 or $20? – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – New Dow Record Eyed as U.S. Futures Set to Open Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Expectations are low for bank earnings but investors say ‘buy’ – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Analysts Digest Q1 Print, ‘Weaker’ Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi stated it has 209,511 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP invested in 0.95% or 807,021 shares. Greenleaf accumulated 119,031 shares. Kemnay Advisory reported 39,901 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust Communications has invested 2.47% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cwm Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Com stated it has 2.98% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bkd Wealth Advsr Llc accumulated 43,256 shares. Gladius Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 72,957 shares. Moreover, Hamel Associates has 0.36% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 29,023 shares. Vanguard Group owns 660.28M shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Leavell Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 17,702 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.67% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Murphy reported 0.28% stake.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS) by 9,735 shares to 311,544 shares, valued at $14.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 195,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR).