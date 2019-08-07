As Carnival (CCL) Shares Declined, Holder Diam Company LTD Has Decreased Holding; As Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.68. About 195,615 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 66.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 500,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 248,357 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, down from 748,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 1.47 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal ltineraries; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNIN RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – APPROVED RE-AUTHORIZATION OF UP TO $1 BLN IN SHARE REPURCHASES

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 84,000 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $61.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valvoline Inc by 158,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.07M shares, and cut its stake in News Corp New/Cl B (NASDAQ:NWS).

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Fin Tr Inc by 113,867 shares to 188,498 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 138,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 533,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Life Storage Inc.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.84 billion for 4.49 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.