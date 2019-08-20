As Carnival (CCL) Share Value Declined, Willingdon Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.22 Million; Central Garden & Pet Company Cl A (CENTA) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company Cl A (CENTA) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 50,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The institutional investor held 491,154 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42 million, up from 440,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Company Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $22.36. About 353,192 shares traded or 21.98% up from the average. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces Acquisition Of General Pet Supply; 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Acquires Bell Nursery; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS PURCHASE OF GENERAL PET SUPPLY; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brooks Pennington III Succeeded Bill Brown as Chairman of Board; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Acquisition Expected to Close in Early April 2018; 07/05/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO CENT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.90; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brown Will Remain on Board; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 23,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 193 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 24,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.36. About 1.36 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 05/03/2018 – World-Renowned Wine Critic James Suckling Named Holland America Line’s New Wine Curator; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Surprising Stocks That Hit New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Bad Beat In Carnival Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.48 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,868 shares to 23,566 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mgmt owns 57,519 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 722,152 shares. Stralem And Com has invested 2.74% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Amica Retiree Med Trust accumulated 0.04% or 888 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments, Japan-based fund reported 72,940 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 186,976 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 293,409 are held by Klingenstein Fields & Lc. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 1,711 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,731 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Advisors Limited Liability has 24,586 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 186,200 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 6,800 shares. 28.06M are owned by Capital Ww Investors.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 107,198 shares to 190,417 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C&J Energy Services Inc by 435,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 529,520 shares, and cut its stake in Hni Corporation (NYSE:HNI).

More notable recent Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Central Garden & Pet Prices Public Offering of Class A Common Stock – Business Wire” on August 08, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rexnord (RXN) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q1, Sales Lag – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Central Garden & Pet Company Announces Fiscal First Quarter Revenues and Profits – Business Wire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Central Garden & Pet At $20, Earn 10.1% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Central Garden & Pet Spring 2019 Presentation Schedule – Business Wire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.