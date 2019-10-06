As Carnival (CCL) Share Value Declined, Holder Cypress Capital Management Has Raised Holding; Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Market Value Rose While Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $9.46 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 186,495 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.68 million, up from 179,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 5.01M shares traded or 19.86% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta; 19/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Deadline for Persons Interested in Judging VI Carnival 2018 Events is March 21; 20/03/2018 – The Wrap: Neon Carnival 2018: Creator Brent Bolthouse Reveals New Location, Details; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 16/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Michael Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal; 11/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: in the red; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 675,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 687,498 shares traded. TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $884.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 600,940 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $38.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 114,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $117.87 million for 14.80 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by TIM Participacoes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. On Wednesday, July 3 the insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. On Wednesday, July 3 the insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $575.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 70,796 shares to 36,311 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

