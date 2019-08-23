As Carnival (CCL) Share Value Declined, Beach Investment Counsel Lifted by $2.75 Million Its Holding; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Held by Keating Investment Counselors Inc

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 376.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 69,595 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 14,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.78. About 449,562 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 660.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 127,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 146,765 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, up from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $33.11. About 2.08 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 39,490 shares to 24,560 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 5,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,855 shares, and cut its stake in Clearway Energy Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 160,243 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited. Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership holds 1.65% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 1.81 million shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 10,255 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 1.74M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Ally Fincl holds 18,000 shares. American Century Companies Inc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 64,767 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 376,895 were accumulated by Bb&T Secs Lc. The Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 30.24 million shares. Regions Financial Corporation has 0.11% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 909,241 shares. Archford Strategies Llc holds 6,009 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 178,881 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.