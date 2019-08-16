As Carnival (CCL) Share Price Declined, Stralem & Co Has Raised by $339,000 Its Stake; As Ellie Mae (ELLI) Share Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Brown Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $72.68 Million

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 117,955 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, up from 111,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 1.35 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: Carnival for the Kids; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal Itineraries; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional T

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 741,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 3.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.90 million, down from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of `20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $497.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 EPS 28c-EPS 38c; 14/03/2018 – Silverline Joins Ellie Mae Pro Consulting Partner Program; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae and Pacific Union Financial, LLC Streamline Mortgage Technology Workflows; 21/03/2018 – Location for Ellie Mae Experience 2019 Announced; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267 on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 12,630 shares to 124,020 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 10,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,620 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $9.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,846 shares to 5,552 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 753,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).