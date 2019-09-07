As Carnival (CCL) Share Price Declined, South Dakota Investment Council Has Increased Its Holding by $715,000; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Lowered Position by $3.42 Million as Stock Price Rose

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 51.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 27,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 3.41M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corp Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc reported 414,611 shares or 4.17% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 28,449 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Pzena Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Telos, California-based fund reported 33,420 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 1.07% or 219,424 shares. Chemung Canal reported 146,019 shares. Moreover, Stillwater Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 173,387 shares. Personal Capital Advsr owns 0.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 528,558 shares. Prospector Partners Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 159,150 shares. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation Tru invested in 4.52% or 8.00 million shares. Alkeon Mngmt invested in 1.33% or 2.26M shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cypress Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Halsey Associates Ct has 0.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Cap Advsr Limited Limited Liability Corp has 0.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12,324 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76 billion and $73.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 152,641 shares to 289,614 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 36,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 49,670 shares to 511,190 shares, valued at $21.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 20,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,200 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Advsrs accumulated 100 shares. Icon Advisers has 11,112 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.42% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cap Intl Sarl accumulated 65,281 shares. Guggenheim Cap holds 0.04% or 107,368 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Capital Int Invsts, California-based fund reported 1.54M shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0% or 95 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 49,940 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Republic Investment Management has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 568,485 shares in its portfolio. 98,054 are owned by Burney. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 6,046 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 341,747 are held by Fmr Limited Co. Aperio Limited Com holds 0.05% or 216,461 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. On Wednesday, July 3 the insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000.