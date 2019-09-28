As Carnival (CCL) Share Price Declined, Camarda Financial Advisors Has Upped Its Position; Shareholder Novare Capital Management Boosted Bank Of America (BAC) Stake

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 9742.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 31,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 32,087 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 7.42 million shares traded or 82.88% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – ANNOUNCED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 255.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 93,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 130,184 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, up from 36,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.96 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CUSTOMERS CAN NOW ADD MULTIPLE CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS TO THEIR PAYPAL ACCOUNT DIRECTLY FROM BANK’S MOBILE BANKING APP; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.70 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Benchmark PerpNC5; IPT 6% Area; 25/04/2018 – Bank of America Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 08/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Bank Stocks Hit With Pre-Fed Bear Notes – Schaeffers Research” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Fed Is Shaking Up the Bank Industry’s Payment System – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks for the Next Recession – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Twilio, AT&T and Bank of America – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $656.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 854 shares to 18,104 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32 million and $50.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,110 shares to 90 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. On Wednesday, July 3 WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 20,000 shares.