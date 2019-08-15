As Carnival (CCL) Market Value Declined, Holder Verition Fund Management Has Cut by $352,900 Its Holding; Electron Capital Partners Has Lifted Position in First Solar (FSLR)

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 7,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 6,081 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 13,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 3.23M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Lines, Port of Brisbane Get Conditional OK for New Australia Terminal; 09/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VICC Seeking Parade Marshals, Convertible Vehicles for VI Carnival 2018; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$2.19 BLN VS HK$1.93 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.31, REV VIEW $18.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 60.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 303,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 809,163 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76M, up from 505,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.27. About 844,178 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q EPS 78c; 27/03/2018 – Arctech Solar Shipped 46MWp Mounting Structure to First Solar’s Gunma Project in Japan; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – LOWERED ITS 2018 NET CASH GUIDANCE BY $100 MLN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO, ADD 500 JOBS; 11/05/2018 – FSLR:MAX $113M CREDIT LINE FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT IN NSW; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS THE CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AGGREGATE BORROWINGS OF UP TO AUD 151.0 MLN ($113 MLN); 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR EXPECTS NEW OHIO FACTORY WILL ADD 500 JOBS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.38 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Buy Carnival Stock – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Funko, Citigroup And More – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Is Carnival Cruise Lines Doing? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corp reported 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc owns 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 19,012 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited holds 72,940 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers has 25,831 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested in 0% or 105 shares. Guardian Trust Co holds 52,481 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Cwm Ltd Llc owns 1,465 shares. 280,811 are owned by Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Co. Sei Company holds 1.20 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Asset Management reported 5,957 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Maryland Capital stated it has 61,491 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Rech Incorporated holds 0.33% or 20,000 shares.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank N S Halifax (Call) (NYSE:BNS) by 1.99M shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $106.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 11,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.05% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Covington Cap stated it has 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Electron Cap Prns Ltd Llc has 809,163 shares. Field Main Bankshares invested in 9,200 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated owns 3,643 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited owns 126,292 shares. Assetmark owns 74 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Johnson Gp invested in 100 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 16,392 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Com, Delaware-based fund reported 10,554 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 0.06% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) or 15,760 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 69,316 shares. Scotia invested 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Gam Holding Ag owns 6,102 shares.

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Options Trader Calls Floor on First Solar Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of First Solar Plunged 10.4% Today – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LNG, FSLR, TPX – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.