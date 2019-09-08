As Carnival (CCL) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Greenleaf Trust Has Lifted Its Stake; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $491,294 as Stock Value Rose

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 173.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 8,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 13,952 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, up from 5,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 3.41 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 29/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s Partnership with the Seattle Mariners Continues For 2018 Baseball Season; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 09/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VICC Seeking Parade Marshals, Convertible Vehicles for VI Carnival 2018; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,027 shares as the company's stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 144,806 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.76M, down from 148,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $57.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.72. About 1.34M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.23B for 11.68 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17,744 shares to 144,518 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 239,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 27,811 shares to 3,839 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Total Us (ITOT) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,750 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Global Financials Etf (IXG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.