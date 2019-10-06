As Carnival (CCL) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Bb&T Raised Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $461,643

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 3,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 54,442 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29 million, down from 57,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 24.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 36,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 182,349 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.49 million, up from 145,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 5.27 million shares traded or 25.97% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 23/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 5.92M shares or 3.52% of their US portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct holds 7.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 63,693 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 3.02% or 467,742 shares. Graybill Bartz Associates, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,767 shares. Blume Capital Incorporated accumulated 55,198 shares or 3.74% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 104.57M shares. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 953 shares in its portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Mgmt Lc, Oklahoma-based fund reported 6,025 shares. Endowment Lp accumulated 2,540 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Herald Management Limited invested in 1.14% or 30,600 shares. Indexiq Advisors reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Portland Glob Advsr Limited Liability invested in 45,424 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt has invested 3.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Seizert Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 309,807 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc owns 10,347 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Google Assistant controls come to Xbox One – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Exxon, Chevron Shine as Oil Rally Rattles Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Princess Cruises Reveals Name of Sixth Royal-Class Ship and Announces Largest Inaugural Launch Ever – GuruFocus.com” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) by 2,827 shares to 107,179 shares, valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (MUB) by 4,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,006 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 22,050 shares.