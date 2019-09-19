As Carnival (CCL) Market Valuation Declined, Portland Investment Counsel Raised Its Position; Cacti Asset Management Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $540,000; Share Value Declined

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 3.14 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific Crossing, 13-Day Panama Canal Transit And 14-Day Hawaii Cruise; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New Immersive Cultural Experiences; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 26/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Viya Announces Carnival Closings

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 379,029 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.74 million, down from 386,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 6.80M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. The insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) by 8,951 shares to 86,084 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 53,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement System owns 75,350 shares. Hudock Group Incorporated Ltd Co holds 107 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc owns 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 760,182 shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 6.64M shares. Cls Invests Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Mirae Asset Company Limited stated it has 15,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mngmt And Research owns 0.62% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 35,400 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Ltd has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 91,246 shares. 158,763 were reported by Axa. The California-based Aristotle Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Prudential reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). New England Research And Mgmt reported 39,253 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 580,875 shares. Dean Invest Assoc Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 27,911 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

