As Carnival (Call) (CCL) Share Price Declined, Two Sigma Securities Has Boosted Position; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in United Technologies (UTX)

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $127.71. About 776,458 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (Call) (CCL) by 73.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 24,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The hedge fund held 56,700 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 32,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 1.60 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Angeles Next Year; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group Expects 2017 Net Profit About Eight Times Higher Than Year Ago; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY REVENUE HK$2.19B; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 3,725 shares. 4,435 were reported by Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability. Burney owns 98,054 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has invested 0.06% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Capstone Inv Lc holds 13,200 shares. 11,665 were reported by Ramsay Stattman Vela Price. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al accumulated 9,600 shares. Sun Life Financial invested in 683 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.66% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 1.54M shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). City Hldgs accumulated 0% or 141 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 63,977 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Hills Fincl Bank & Tru Com reported 17,462 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRL) by 4,824 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $247,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) (NYSE:BK) by 62,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,800 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UAL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock or 22,050 shares.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.76 million shares to 9.99M shares, valued at $742.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 221,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.32M shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).