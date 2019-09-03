As Carmax (KMX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Akre Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Walmart (WMT) Holding Maintained by Westend Advisors Llc

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 28,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 361,817 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.29 billion, up from 333,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $114.82. About 1.49M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART – FINAL MAKE-UP OF FLIPKART BOARD HAS YET TO BE DETERMINED, BUT IT WILL ALSO INCLUDE INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart scraps online grocery delivery tie-ups with Uber, Lyft; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business linked to competition from Amazon; 28/04/2018 – COMBINED SAINSBURY’S-ASDA GROUP WOULD BE LED BY SAINSBURY CEO MIKE COUPE – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION; 14/03/2018 – WALMART TO EXPAND ONLINE GROCERY OPTION TO OVER 100 METRO AREAS; 17/04/2018 – A new Walmart.com will roll out in May; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – TO FINANCE FLIPKART INVESTMENT, CO INTENDS TO USE NEWLY ISSUED DEBT & CASH ON HAND; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s $16 Billion India Investment Creates Two Billionaires; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 6.08M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24 million, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $82.81. About 281,964 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial has invested 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Colony Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 4,088 shares. Parkside Fincl Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 121 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc), New York-based fund reported 8,171 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 10,514 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 65,396 shares. Veritable LP reported 7,555 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability holds 689,725 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% or 256,177 shares in its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 21,614 shares. Hhr Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 958,454 shares or 4.6% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.07% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 2.86 million shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 88,884 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Co owns 6,278 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CarMax skids 7% as Wedbush cites weakening metrics – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 85,759 shares to 686,897 shares, valued at $36.55B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 3,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,835 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).