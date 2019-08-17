As Carmax (KMX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Broad Run Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $12.12 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Hutchinson Capital Management Increased Stake

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 175,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 3.39 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.75 million, down from 3.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.07 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 91,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, up from 83,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 24/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH CEO SAYS WOULD DE DELIGHTED IF IT CAN AGREE WITH EXXON MOBIL ON SHALE GAS COOPERATION ”AND MORE”; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru Communications stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Putnam Invests Limited Liability invested in 0.73% or 3.89 million shares. Family Capital Communication has invested 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Cannell Peter B Company has 1.22% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Winfield Associate Inc accumulated 0.07% or 1,737 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Company reported 10,727 shares stake. Levin Capital Strategies LP reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Kiltearn Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 4.78% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Berkshire Money Inc owns 0.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,520 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 46,725 shares. Forbes J M Communications Llp reported 117,704 shares stake. Leuthold Gru Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 7,425 shares. Roundview Capital Llc reported 49,921 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings.

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86 million and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 172,165 shares to 201,997 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

