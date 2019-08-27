As Carmax (KMX) Stock Value Rose, Howland Capital Management Raised Position by $4.10 Million; Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Holder Zebra Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $318,820

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 59,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 347,509 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.26 million, up from 288,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $79.77. About 955,202 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) by 50.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 3,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The hedge fund held 3,283 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 6,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Capital for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $94.86. About 628,144 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital LP owns 53,594 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated invested in 1.47 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Steinberg Asset Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 12,145 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Weitz Management Inc holds 3.25% or 1.12 million shares. Check Capital Inc Ca reported 3.08% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Bloom Tree Prtnrs Ltd holds 655,145 shares or 4.98% of its portfolio. Fdx Inc holds 0.08% or 27,368 shares. Barr E S & has 2.39% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 34,208 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0.02% or 810,645 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.32% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 11,442 shares to 43,236 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,760 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fst Amer Fin (NYSE:FAF) by 10,208 shares to 24,595 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (NYSE:PKG) by 4,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:PPL).

