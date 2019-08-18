As Carmax (KMX) Stock Value Rose, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Decreased by $360,939 Its Position; Credit Agricole S A Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Boosted as Stock Rose

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.05 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 10,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 28,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, up from 18,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/04/2018 – HISPANIA SA HIS.MC – APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN, VESTAR CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREE TO SELL HEARTHSIDE FOOD; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN’S MAKAREM TO JOIN FINANCIAL & STRATEGIC INVESTORS GRP; 10/05/2018 – Goldman’s Scher Sees Appetite for Big LBOs Within Constraints (Video); 09/03/2018 – New York Post: There’s a favorite to succeed Goldman’s CEO, and it isn’t Gary Cohn; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Goldman US$ Liquid Reserves Plus Fund ‘AAf/S1+’; 13/03/2018 – iSpecimen® Director of Marketing Jeff Goldman to Present Cutting-Edge Biobanking Strategy; 30/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS WOMEN WIN CLASS-ACTION STATUS IN GENDER BIAS CASE; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN WILL `STAY WITHIN GUARDRAILS’ SAYS LYON; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS WOLFGANG FINK TO BE SOLE CHIEF IN GERMANY AND AUSTRIA AFTER CO-CHIEF KUKIES JOINS GERMAN FIN MIN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Prudential Financial Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 239,750 shares. Jnba Advsr invested in 52 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Llc owns 149,597 shares. Avenir holds 5.12% or 691,309 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.01% or 18,514 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood And White owns 24,535 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 286,903 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 342,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 11,288 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Balyasny Asset Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 689,725 shares. Osborne Partners Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 2,875 shares. Pecaut, a Iowa-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Schwerin Boyle Incorporated invested 3.24% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,979 shares to 5,390 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.89M for 15.86 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,880 shares to 325 shares, valued at $32,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 12,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,299 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 68,402 shares. Elkhorn Prtnrs Lp holds 1.2% or 10,390 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 151 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,135 shares. Rudman Errol M holds 1.34% or 10,340 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) reported 0.07% stake. Lpl Fin Limited Com has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Icon Advisers has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Dodge Cox reported 11.39 million shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Inc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Company holds 15,369 shares. Allstate owns 17,218 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 28,300 shares. Toth Financial Advisory has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Canandaigua Bank And Trust, a New York-based fund reported 12,322 shares.