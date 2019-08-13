As Carmax (KMX) Stock Value Rose, Asset Management Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $1.76 Million; As Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Rose, Hussman Strategic Advisors Boosted by $1.35 Million Its Stake

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $128.13. About 682,588 shares traded or 46.22% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $83.9. About 886,372 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 10,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,800 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Lc accumulated 18,954 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Cordasco Network has 293 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 10,025 are held by Qs Investors. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) or 14,064 shares. Amp Capital Ltd has 41,463 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,134 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 42,296 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cap Intl owns 0.01% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 146,000 shares. 7,400 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Legacy Cap Prtnrs Incorporated invested in 1.01% or 23,912 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd invested in 1.42% or 160,446 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 14,215 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 24,778 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 8,171 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Logan Cap Mgmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Argent Trust holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 7,920 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 814,815 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 239,750 shares. Company Of Vermont invested in 1,051 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Academy Cap Mngmt Incorporated Tx has 2.08% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 128,758 shares. 81,640 were accumulated by Axa. Amica Retiree Med holds 1,524 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).