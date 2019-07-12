As Carmax (KMX) Stock Value Rose, Asset Management Advisors Has Boosted by $1.76 Million Its Position; Kempen Capital Management Holds Stake in Coresite Rlty Com (COR)

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp Com (COR) by 30.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 25,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,587 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, up from 81,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 174,318 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.92 TO $5.04; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $89.13. About 638,988 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Regions Fin has invested 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Guggenheim Cap Limited Co holds 81,966 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Us Retail Bank De owns 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 5,202 shares. 818,517 are held by Aviva Public Ltd Com. Sei Invs Com invested 0.02% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 9,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 26,359 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 14,459 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 653,520 are held by Security Cap Research & Management Inc. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 22,488 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 16,259 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.01% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Franklin Resource invested in 355,494 shares. Granite Inv Partners Ltd Co holds 8,512 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR).

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co Ord Shs (NYSE:ALLE) by 9,700 shares to 25,700 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) by 23,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,979 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TSM).