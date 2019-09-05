As Carmax (KMX) Stock Rose, Weitz Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake by $17.38 Million; Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Continues to Hold Stake in Netflix (NFLX)

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $291.52. About 4.65M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 20/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: The Netflix Freight Train, Coachella’s Top Acts, Drama in D.C; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 21/03/2018 – VPN.com Puts Netflix CEO Reed Hastings on Notice About Security Risks & VPN Ban; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Subscriber Growth Tops Expectations — 3rd Update; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 251,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.43M, up from 871,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $84.97. About 1.47M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillhouse Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 59,092 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc has 0.77% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 53,403 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Addison Cap Co owns 1,431 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Navellier And Assocs invested in 0.5% or 9,000 shares. Passport Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Savant Cap Limited has 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,369 shares. Ensemble Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 126,543 shares or 6.65% of their US portfolio. Scotia holds 0.06% or 13,830 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis has invested 4.62% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bp Public Lc reported 21,000 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 67,538 shares. 25 were reported by Dubuque Bancshares Trust. Mai Capital Management reported 11,065 shares.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.91M shares to 517,598 shares, valued at $15.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,758 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,654 were reported by Strs Ohio. 83,078 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt One Company Limited. 6,474 are owned by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Carnegie Asset Lc reported 18,505 shares stake. Osborne Prtn Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 3.59 million shares. Regions Fincl has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 735 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 33,089 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Swiss Bancorp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 62,364 were reported by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. 14,215 are held by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. Moreover, Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo has 0.05% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 21,959 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 27,190 shares. Founders Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 162,763 shares for 4.17% of their portfolio.

