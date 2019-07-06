As Carmax (KMX) Stock Rose, Goldman Sachs Group Raised Its Holding; As Cirrus Logic (FISV) Stock Price Rose, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Raised Holding by $9.87 Million

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2151.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.69M, up from 57,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $88.48. About 1.24M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (FISV) by 244.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 189,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 267,496 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, up from 77,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 1.40M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:OMC) by 30,200 shares to 48,600 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr Ii (Put) by 12,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,600 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (Put) (LTD).

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Betting on Upside for KMX Stock with Earnings Near – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Carmax Inc (KMX) President & CEO William D Nash Sold $7.2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CarMax Analyst Raises Price Target After Strong Q1, But Says Comp Growth Could Slow – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lyft IPO Comes Amid Market Optimism On U.S.-China Trade Talks – Benzinga” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 36 shares. 399 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Net Limited Com. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 5,668 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 80,500 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Capstone Fincl Advsr has 0.07% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Whittier Of Nevada holds 0% or 4 shares. Chilton Investment Co Ltd Co holds 1.21% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 492,905 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 1,468 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Communication has 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 83,078 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). California Employees Retirement reported 341,470 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc accumulated 9,249 shares. Bartlett Ltd Llc invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Vision Capital has 0.71% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 36,765 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Investment Management holds 53,598 shares. Signaturefd Llc reported 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1,450 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton invested in 15,138 shares. Legacy Private Trust has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Echo Street Management Limited Liability Co has 0.32% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Duncker Streett stated it has 0.83% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 78,454 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited has 3.74% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 5,725 are owned by Forbes J M & Llp. Barbara Oil holds 3,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co has 0.2% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 2,096 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Class A (NYSE:XPO) by 9,094 shares to 541 shares, valued at $159,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umh Properties Reit Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 22,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,840 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NYSE:AMTD).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: FISV – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fiserv Prices Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Global Payments Acquires Total System Services: Everything Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on June 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carnival, Caterpillar, Darden Restaurants, Fiserv, KeyCorp, Micron, Phillips 66 and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 21, 2019.