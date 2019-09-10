As Carmax (KMX) Stock Rose, Asset Management Advisors Boosted by $1.76 Million Its Holding; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Position In Corning (GLW) Was Has Upped

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $86.16. About 360,535 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 1629.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 40,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 43,239 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 2.53M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – Corning Swings to Quarterly Loss on Currency Hedges; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Mar Vista Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Company owns 911,705 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Pension Ser holds 0.06% or 238,575 shares. Regions holds 735 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability reported 1.42% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Pitcairn owns 3,146 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited holds 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 5 shares. Selz Ltd Company holds 0.13% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsr holds 27,368 shares. Blair William & Com Il accumulated 0.42% or 994,558 shares. New York-based Park Avenue Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). California Employees Retirement System reported 341,470 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0% or 500 shares. 175,228 were accumulated by Pnc Serv Grp Inc Inc. Putnam Invs owns 88,151 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

