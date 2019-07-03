As Carmax (KMX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Cut by $360,939 Its Stake; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Rose, Loomis Sayles & Company LP Lifted Its Stake by $8.60 Million

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 150,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 16.93 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965.37M, up from 16.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 3.55 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM 2Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 70C; 22/05/2018 – Redmond Mag: Qualcomm’s Datacenter Chief Leaves the Company; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QCT REVENUES OF $$3,897 MLN VS $3,676 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NEW DIVIDEND RATE REPRESENTS A 9% INCREASE ABOVE PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 16/03/2018 – Globe Technology: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY QUALCOMM; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO BE CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF COST REDUCTIONS; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $87.69. About 2.32M shares traded or 35.21% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman And Assoc Inc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 30,500 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp has invested 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 85,321 shares. Moreover, Hutchinson Mgmt Ca has 3.16% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Patten & Patten Tn owns 31,080 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.05M shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 250 shares. State Street owns 7.22 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cap Guardian Co has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 9,249 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Dsam Prns (London) Limited reported 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 7,654 shares in its portfolio. Osborne Partners Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% stake.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Technology Select Sec Etf (XLK) by 9,391 shares to 12,928 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 31,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.62M for 16.36 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 2.84 million shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mairs Power Inc invested 0.86% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 101,107 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Weiss Multi accumulated 65,000 shares. Blair William & Il reported 212,858 shares stake. Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Heritage Investors Mngmt Corporation invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rhenman And Partners Asset Management holds 0.04% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 6,476 shares. North Mgmt owns 106,405 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. 9,031 are held by Pitcairn. Mai Cap reported 0.76% stake. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4.22 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 1.60 million shares. Greenleaf holds 0.02% or 21,129 shares in its portfolio.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 12,741 shares to 422,325 shares, valued at $13.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 19,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,544 shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.