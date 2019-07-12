As Carmax (KMX) Stock Price Rose, Makaira Partners Cut Holding; Brahman Capital Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Has Cut as Stock Declined

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17 million, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $88.94. About 1.12M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 42.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 5.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.06 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.77M, down from 12.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 10.67 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; BOOSTS 2018 VIEW; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA REPORTS LAUNCH OF TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE® OPHTHALMIC EMU; 29/03/2018 – Cinqair (reslizumab; Teva) Drug Analysis Market Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – TEVA CANADA LAUNCHES TEVA-CYCLOSPORINE IN CANADA; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CFO: EXPECTS TO PAY DOWN ANOTHER $1.3-$1.5 BILLION OF DEBT IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH AGREES TO RELEASE TEVA FROM PRIDOPIDINE OBLIGATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Million Dollar Asterisk Could Hurt Teva as It Sells Junk Bonds; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase lll Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the Journal of the American Medical Association; 16/05/2018 – NEUROSEARCH – AGREEMENT TO RELEASE TEVA FROM OUTSTANDING OBLIGATIONS PURSUANT TO 2012 AGREEMENT CONCERNING TRANSFER OF CO’S RIGHTS IN AND TO PRIDOPIDINE; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership with Israeli Company Mapi Pharma

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $225.33M for 16.59 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0% or 36 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 27,467 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Virtu Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 48,981 shares. Osborne Prtn Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 2,875 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 11,288 shares. Amer Int reported 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Davenport And Lc has 1.82 million shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. John G Ullman Associate Inc owns 30,500 shares. Charles Schwab Inc reported 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 19,439 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axa accumulated 0.02% or 81,640 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Llc has 54,121 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Riverpark Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 1,312 shares.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

