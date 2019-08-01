As Carmax (KMX) Shares Rose, Makaira Partners Cut Its Stake by $1.12 Million; Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Increased Holding

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17 million, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.46. About 624,374 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.03. About 6.70 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville National Bank reported 0.12% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.94% or 3.48M shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Llc (Wy) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2,818 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg, a Japan-based fund reported 3.74 million shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.08% or 22,910 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 2.68M shares. Synovus Financial invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 63,726 were reported by Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0.81% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 14.08M were reported by Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. Nuveen Asset Llc holds 0.12% or 1.82 million shares in its portfolio. James Incorporated holds 0% or 500 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1,862 shares to 46,896 shares, valued at $36.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 was bought by PERRY HARVEY P. Shares for $95,600 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.89M for 16.13 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 3,669 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk holds 0.1% or 409,198 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors, a Iowa-based fund reported 7,917 shares. Of Oklahoma reported 6,425 shares stake. Oppenheimer And reported 528,767 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.04% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 7.22 million shares. Jefferies Gru Limited invested in 38,007 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Synovus Finance has 108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. James invested in 29 shares. Global Endowment Management LP has invested 0.14% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Blair William And Il holds 994,558 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.02% or 79,876 shares. 3,292 are owned by South State Corp. Victory Capital Management Inc reported 55,727 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 545,040 shares in its portfolio.