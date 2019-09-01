As Carmax (KMX) Share Value Rose, Sq Advisors Cut Its Position by $168.59 Million; Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Has Lifted Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Holding by $1.12 Million as Share Price Declined

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 6,006 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 53.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 2.44M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 2.14M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.29 million, down from 4.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 1.08M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sandy Spring National Bank has 0.01% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 43,361 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 641,041 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 27,627 shares. Tower Capital (Trc) invested in 0% or 202 shares. Renaissance Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Moreover, Grp has 0.27% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 207,800 shares. Patriot Fin Prtn LP accumulated 1.98 million shares or 13.11% of the stock. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 14,985 shares. 11,015 were accumulated by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Dimensional Fund LP owns 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 302,797 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. 1,949 were reported by Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Co. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $19,780 activity. $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by Schwabe Charles E.. Jones Thomas Randy had bought 108 shares worth $1,395 on Wednesday, July 10. Shares for $1,395 were bought by TURNER FRANK K JR. On Wednesday, July 10 the insider Coffman George C. bought $4,897. 86 shares were bought by Poynot Steven, worth $1,111. Steil Jack E bought $2,597 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 88,884 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 207 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Management Gru Llp stated it has 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Athena Capital Lc has 0.12% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 7,900 shares. Conning Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,669 shares. Hhr Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 4.6% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Metropolitan Life holds 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 48,233 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Moreover, Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Mirae Asset Limited owns 11,143 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Limited Co reported 1.05 million shares or 1.83% of all its holdings. Proshare Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 48,262 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers accumulated 85,321 shares or 0.04% of the stock.