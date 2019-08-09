As Carmax (KMX) Share Value Rose, Primecap Management Company Cut by $2.92 Million Its Position; Jana Partners Upped Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 42,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 12.03M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839.44M, down from 12.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.03. About 1.91 million shares traded or 9.72% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42 million, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $91.16. About 1.06M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – Tiffany, which has been marred by several quarters of declining sales; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Blazes 16% Higher – Will It Fizzle?; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO SEES 2018 NET INVENTORIES INCREASING APPROXIMATELY IN LINE WITH SALES GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10%; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY – BELIEVE INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN TECHNOLOGY, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS, VISUAL MERCHANDISING, DIGITAL AND STORE PRESENTATIONS NEEDED; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. and Conservation International Host Private Screening of Film during the Tribeca Film Festival; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 6,900 shares to 743,800 shares, valued at $51.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 1.11M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Glaukos.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $217.08 million for 15.68 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman & Associate Inc invested in 30,500 shares or 0.39% of the stock. 378,836 are owned by Harris L P. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation reported 65,396 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.32% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Starr Intl Co Incorporated accumulated 37,642 shares. Cordasco Fin Ntwk owns 121 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ruffer Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 88,884 shares stake. Cibc owns 22,523 shares. 230,653 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Two Sigma Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 6,346 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 9,306 shares. Makaira Lc invested in 5.86% or 718,765 shares. 12,918 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Holding.