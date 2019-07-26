As Carmax (KMX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Cut Holding by $828,000; Advisory Services Network Has Upped Its Autozone (AZO) Holding by $401,408 as Share Price Rose

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,200 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 51,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $91.17. About 1.39M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 392 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,149 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 1,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.18. About 224,854 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88M for 17.01 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,672 shares to 13,766 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21,534 shares to 28,894 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FSTA) by 102,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,380 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

