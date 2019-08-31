As Carmax (KMX) Share Price Rose, Asset Management Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake; Bollard Group Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 1.01 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,000 shares to 200,166 shares, valued at $33.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc Cl A by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bet on NVIDIA’s Solid Q2 With These ETFs – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia: Warming – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Semis gain after NVDA, AMAT beats – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Stock Finally Has What It Takes to Break Out of $200 Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt owns 18,226 shares. Qci Asset New York holds 1.3% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 73,808 shares. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 43,878 shares. Macroview Ltd Liability Com holds 15 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Co accumulated 2.08% or 7.11 million shares. Navellier And Assocs Inc accumulated 1,579 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bancshares Of America Corp De invested in 0.24% or 8.73 million shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability holds 3,002 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moore Cap Lp owns 25,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 1.13 million are owned by Manufacturers Life Insur The. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 14,250 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Focused Wealth has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.28% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 208,542 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department.