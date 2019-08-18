As Carmax (KMX) Share Price Rose, Akre Capital Management Upped by $20.76 Million Its Position; Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Raised Its Intelsat (I) Holding by $492,750

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 6.08M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24 million, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.05M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intelsat (I) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 32,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 492,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, up from 459,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Intelsat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 2.20M shares traded or 34.73% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2,225 shares to 352,397 shares, valued at $59.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Millicom International Cellula by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,650 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.02% or 4,205 shares in its portfolio. Ariel Investments Ltd Llc holds 342,801 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. New York-based John G Ullman Assoc Inc has invested 0.39% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 4,041 are held by Brown Advisory Lc. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Old Natl Bancorporation In invested in 115,838 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 25,106 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 10,210 shares. Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank invested in 129,585 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Lc holds 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 6,424 shares. 31,080 are owned by Patten Patten Tn. Personal Advsrs reported 7,104 shares.

