As Carmax (KMX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Broad Run Investment Management Cut by $43.80 Million Its Holding; Polyone (POL) Position Lifted by Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 509,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 2.88 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $250.29M, down from 3.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $86.79. About 150,619 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 24,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The institutional investor held 160,287 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, up from 135,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 85,459 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 26/04/2018 – POLYONE – SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials; 24/04/2018 – Future Mobility Innovations Gain Traction with Visionary PolyOne Materials and Services Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 6%; 30/04/2018 – POLYONE REPORTS MICHAEL A. GARRATT TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDEN; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 30/05/2018 – PolyOne CDS Widens 31 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 15/03/2018 – PolyOne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Incorporated stated it has 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Csat Invest Advisory LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.14% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 4,025 shares. 500 were accumulated by Guardian Life Insur Of America. 30,085 are held by Boston. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 28,546 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 4,660 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ruggie invested in 113 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 52,008 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Lc stated it has 88,749 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv owns 0.41% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 67,639 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc accumulated 0.65% or 24,060 shares. Patten And Patten Tn reported 29,865 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd reported 75 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 280,649 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $220.23M for 16.31 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold POL shares while 62 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 66.41 million shares or 3.98% less from 69.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus stated it has 14,400 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 0.15% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 41,868 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 10,911 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech holds 0.01% or 34,903 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp holds 1.40M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Arizona State Retirement System has 0.02% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 56,476 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 7,683 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Moreover, Ftb Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 652 shares. First LP accumulated 0% or 33,275 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Lc reported 0.1% stake. 23,145 were reported by Aurora Counsel. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 28,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Mngmt Lc owns 1.13M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.