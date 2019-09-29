As Carmax (KMX) Market Value Rose, Holder Us Bancorp De Lifted Its Holding; Proto Labs (PRLB) Share Price Declined While Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Cut by $6.71 Million Its Position

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 88.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 57,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% . The institutional investor held 7,240 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, down from 65,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $101.96. About 124,476 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Proto Labs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRLB); 10/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Protolabs plans Brooklyn Park expansion; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q EPS 66c; 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Adds Billing & Payment Veteran Joe Proto to Its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Protolabs Expands Manufacturing Capacity with New Building, Added Machines; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Rev $107.7M; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 23/03/2018 – GREECE’S NEW DEMOCRACY LEADS IN MARC POLL FOR PROTO THEMA; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 parent results

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 4,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 49,058 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, up from 44,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 1.07M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports

Analysts await Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. PRLB’s profit will be $17.74M for 38.62 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Proto Labs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaukos Corp by 7,750 shares to 49,050 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 50,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc.

