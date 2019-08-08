As Carmax (KMX) Market Value Rose, Holder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Decreased Stake by $908,040; Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Magna International (MGA) by $540,000 as Shares Declined

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 11,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.85 million, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.14B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $50.06. About 1.61 million shares traded or 38.18% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 13,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 18,505 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 31,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.03. About 1.78 million shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 96,150 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $66.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $219.08M for 15.68 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 34,990 shares to 56,775 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

