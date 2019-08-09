As Carmax (KMX) Market Value Rose, Holder Asset Management Advisors Has Raised Position; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Trust Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $83.47. About 438,254 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Investment Advisors sold 2,369 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,786 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, down from 26,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $932.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $200.38. About 11.32 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation reported 7.22 million shares stake. Virtu Financial Ltd holds 0.19% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 48,981 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 3,256 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc owns 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 3,718 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 387,050 shares in its portfolio. 9,000 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Guggenheim Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Ls Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 6,278 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisory Ntwk Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corporation reported 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 13,276 are owned by Atria Invs Limited Liability Com. Barclays Plc holds 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 268,046 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg owns 12,918 shares. Wolverine Asset Management accumulated 21,801 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 467,736 shares.

